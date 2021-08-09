Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: A new cabinet, but thank heavens no youths Complaining about old ministers is not a way to fight cadre deployment BL PREMIUM

Many people seemed underwhelmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle last week, but as someone who yearns for SA to start building towards political mediocrity, I must say it felt to me as if the country was taking a step forward, or at least tripping forward, or at least falling forward into a forgiving hedge.

Yes, our new deputy water & sanitation minister did insist in 2017 that if a child dies in a toilet it’s God’s will. And yes, Nathi Mthethwa is still sports, arts & culture minister, which suggests his initial appointment was deliberate, and not, as I assumed, because Ramaphosa lost a dare. ..