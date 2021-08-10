News & Fox

PODCAST: How to educate bad spies

10 August 2021 - 16:20

With South Africa’s intelligence services found grotesquely wanting before and during the looting and destruction of July, President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed the minister of intelligence and not replaced her at all.

Instead, the agencies, domestic and foreign, will report into the presidency itself. That’s led some people to argue this is Cyril Ramaphosa empowering himself. But that may not be the case.

In this edition of Podcasts from the Edge former spy, diplomat and head of the South African Secret Service, Moe Shaik, tells Peter Bruce that Ramaphosa has returned to the original intent in 1994 when the intelligence services were run by a co-ordinator, Joe Nhlanhla. The idea was always that they reported to the presidency.  Ramaphosa, reckons Shaik, is absolutely doing the right thing.

Ramaphosa not ‘micromanaging’ the intelligence service, says retired spy boss

Ramaphosa made radical changes to his cabinet security cluster
National
3 days ago

CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa builds the centre that has been so badly lacking

The president has establish a stronger political and strategic centre in his office and top of the cabinet
Opinion
23 hours ago

MZUKISI QOBO: A new era of reform or a political chess game?

The retention of Zizi Kodwa is likely to raise more questions than inspire confidence in Ramaphosa’s commitment to ethical leadership
Opinion
4 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: All the President’s men

Ramaphosa’s staunchest backers were brought into the Cabinet and given prominent portfolios
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PROFILE: SA Rugby’s Rassie Erasmus
News & Fox
2.
HOT PROPERTY: Northcliff’s R10m Japanese-inspired ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
3.
House prices rising through the roof
News & Fox
4.
SA’s cash-strapped army lumbers into war
News & Fox
5.
Covid or not, academic programmes are booming at ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

Parliament to probe how rebellion caught SA’s security services napping

National

EDITORIAL: A meaner Ramaphosa must choose a leaner, fit-for-purpose cabinet

Opinion / Editorials

NATASHA MARRIAN: Time for the whole truth

Opinion / State of play

Lessons from SA’s 1941 insurrection

Features

JUSTICE MALALA: How the ANC’s ‘cadre deployment’ ruined SA

Opinion / Home & Abroad

JOHN DLUDLU: We deserve to know how people died and the role ANC infighting ...

Opinion / Columnists

JUSTICE MALALA: Actually, SA has a KZN problem

Opinion / Home & Abroad

KHAYA SITHOLE: After the July jolt, the state couldn’t afford a public sector ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.