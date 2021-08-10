National KZN police head warns against fake news of second unrest wave People sending the social media messages aim to prey on citizens’ fear, says Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Warnings of a second wave of violence and looting circulating on social media are false and mischievous, police in KwaZulu-Natal said on Tuesday.

The first wave of violence caught the police and the security cluster unaware resulting in losses amounting to billions of rand and more than 300 deaths. Malls, shops, warehouses and factories were looted and operations at ports and the national roads linking the hinterland to the harbour were also affected...