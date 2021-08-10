National Black Business Council to hold election for new leadership Presidential incumbent Sandile Zungu and businessperson Elias Monage will battle it out for the organisation’s top leadership position

The Black Business Council (BBC) will elect new leaders to the top structure at an AGM on Thursday.

The council, which serves as an advocacy group for black businesses and professionals across all sectors, is set to vote in new leadership for the president, vice-president of professionals, vice-president of business, treasurer-general and head of policy...