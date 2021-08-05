National ANC wants municipal polls postponed to April 2022 The party says it will join the IEC’s application to the Constitutional Court to move the elections to a later date

The ANC says it would prefer that local government elections be held in April 2022 as this will give political parties sufficient time to campaign.

The party’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, says the ANC will be joining the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) in its court application to the Constitutional Court to defer the municipal polls to no later than the end of February 2022...