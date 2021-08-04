National IEC seeks top court’s approval to postpone municipal government elections The Electoral Commission has launched a direct application to apex court to grant permission to postpone the polls beyond November

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will directly approach the Constitutional Court to postpone the local government elections, saying it will give the top court an opportunity to “contribute to the evolving jurisprudence” of the country’s constitution.

The IEC launched the application following the release of the Moseneke inquiry, headed by retired deputy chief justice, Dikgang Moseneke which recommended that the elections be deferred to a later date due to the health risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic...