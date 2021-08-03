National Mango gets extension for business rescue practitioner Regulator says ongoing litigation against the embattled budget airline offers grounds for postponement of deadline

Mango was granted an extension to appoint a business rescue practitioner on Tuesday, pending the outcome of a court application by unions to place the embattled budget airline in business rescue.

Lucinda Steenkamp, the senior legal adviser for the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), told the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday that ongoing litigation against the airline was grounds for an extension...