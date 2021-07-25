National Lack of funding leads to SAA Technical payment woes SAA subsidiary is yet to receive the R1.66bn funding from the government that would be used to alleviate the company’s financial problems BL PREMIUM

The repair and maintenance unit of the grounded national carrier, SAA, is yet to receive the R1.66bn due to it from the government, leading to a stalling of its retrenchment processes and possible partial payment of employee salaries.

SAA Technical (SAAT) management and trade unions are set to meet at the negotiating table from Monday for a new round of discussions regarding the stalled retrenchment process scheduled to be concluded by June 30. The company informed employees in April that its retrenchment process would see its staff complement of 2,019 employees reduced to 1,203 due to financial challenges...