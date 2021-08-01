National SABC Bill fails to fix revenue generation, board independence Insistence on role of ministers in determining executives’ salaries goes against spirit of high court ruling BL PREMIUM

A legislative proposal meant to enhance the SABC’s governance structures and finances has left more questions than answers, creating more uncertainty for the public broadcaster as it battles to lift revenues.

The draft SABC Bill published by communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for public comment earlier in July moves the needle backwards...