MultiChoice and SABC at odds over pay-TV advertising revenue cap
Public broadcaster proposes limiting subscription services to no more than 25% of total TV ad revenue
26 July 2021 - 20:09
MultiChoice, the pay-TV company that operates SA’s largest direct broadcast satellite service, DStv, has hit out at calls by the SABC for the communications regulator to place a limit on advertising revenue received by subscription broadcasters.
The SABC is proposing that regulations be put in place limiting subscription services such as DStv to no more than 25% of the total television advertising revenue in the country. It says this will level the playing field and throw free-to-air broadcasters a lifeline in a tough operating environment...
