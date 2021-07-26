National MultiChoice and SABC at odds over pay-TV advertising revenue cap Public broadcaster proposes limiting subscription services to no more than 25% of total TV ad revenue BL PREMIUM

MultiChoice, the pay-TV company that operates SA’s largest direct broadcast satellite service, DStv, has hit out at calls by the SABC for the communications regulator to place a limit on advertising revenue received by subscription broadcasters.

The SABC is proposing that regulations be put in place limiting subscription services such as DStv to no more than 25% of the total television advertising revenue in the country. It says this will level the playing field and throw free-to-air broadcasters a lifeline in a tough operating environment...