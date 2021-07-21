SABC bill will not solve public broadcaster’s troubles, watchdog warns
21 July 2021 - 19:19
Harsher penalties for the nonpayment of TV licence fees and slashing the size of the SABC board are some of the proposals contained in a recently published bill meant to boost the governance structures and cash flow of the public broadcaster.
Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams published the much-anticipated SABC Bill for public comment last week. The public has until August 31 to submit comments...
