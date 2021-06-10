Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: An SABC role model?

10 June 2021 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Lo and behold what a company can do when released from the strangling embrace of its government masters — and when common sense business logic is allowed to prevail.

The state-owned SABC — whose gutting by successive executive teams culminated in the surreal reign of former radio producer Hlaudi Motsoeneng — has notched up its first monthly profit in five years. It might not sound like much, but the fact that the public broadcaster achieved it on the back of a surge in advertising, rather than cost cuts, suggests that the SABC is back in the game.

Revenue for April was R15.5m ahead of budget, while sponsorship sales were R26m better than budget. That’s no mean feat in a limping media environment, and it suggests the SABC is serving up what people actually want, not what a deluded management thinks it does.

It’s a rare achievement in the portfolio that falls under the well-heeled communications minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, whose attention any self-respecting company would do well to avoid.

Arguably, the SABC’s success is precisely because the threat of her intervention has been mitigated. This, along with Sipho Maseko’s turnaround at Telkom (38% controlled by the state), means that if the government could do the right thing, it might have a portfolio of solid money-generating assets. Imagine that.

eMedia turns tables on SABC and MultiChoice

HCI’s Copelyn says eMedia’s all-adult audience has just overtaken the combined share of the SABC channels, and also DStv, thanks to its Openview ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

SABC plans three-year wage freeze

The wage freeze will be lifted once the SABC breaks even, SABC CFO Yolande van Biljon said during a briefing on the SABC’s corporate plan
National
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: SABC’s decisive break

It may be years too late, but the SABC is finally showing that it has the stomach to do what it must to restore credibility
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Ramaphosa’s flights of fancy
Opinion
2.
FRED KHUMALO: The endemic stench of decay in ...
Opinion / A Moveable Feast
3.
EDITORIAL: De Ruyter’s hand freed to root out ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
XHANTI PAYI: Deconstructing Eskom’s ‘race card’
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Did Zweli Mkhize lie?
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.