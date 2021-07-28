Treasury’s R39bn relief package won’t require additional debt
Money will come from higher-than-expected tax collections and adjustments to the budgets of departments of trade & industry, and small business development
28 July 2021 - 14:08
Treasury has announced a R39bn package to provide relief to the poor and to support business, which won’t require new finance and will therefore not lead to additional debt.
The package will be funded by higher-than-expected tax revenue, with R36.3bn being new money and R2.65bn from adjusting the budgets of the departments of trade, industry and competition, and small business development...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now