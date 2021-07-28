National Treasury’s R39bn relief package won’t require additional debt Money will come from higher-than-expected tax collections and adjustments to the budgets of departments of trade & industry, and small business development BL PREMIUM

Treasury has announced a R39bn package to provide relief to the poor and to support business, which won’t require new finance and will therefore not lead to additional debt.

The package will be funded by higher-than-expected tax revenue, with R36.3bn being new money and R2.65bn from adjusting the budgets of the departments of trade, industry and competition, and small business development...