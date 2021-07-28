National Speculation over cabinet reshuffle on the boil again Ministers not being held to account for non performance and alleged corruption BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has in recent days intensified private interactions with his cabinet ministers, a sign that the long-awaited cabinet reshuffle might be imminent.

The reshuffle has been postponed twice in the past four months. In May just as it seemed about to happen, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was suspended from the party, causing Ramaphosa to back off. Then in June, a crisis erupted over health minister Zweli Mkhize and Ramaphosa again paused to wait for the outcome of an investigation on the matter. ..