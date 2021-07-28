Speculation over cabinet reshuffle on the boil again
Ministers not being held to account for non performance and alleged corruption
28 July 2021 - 19:11
President Cyril Ramaphosa has in recent days intensified private interactions with his cabinet ministers, a sign that the long-awaited cabinet reshuffle might be imminent.
The reshuffle has been postponed twice in the past four months. In May just as it seemed about to happen, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was suspended from the party, causing Ramaphosa to back off. Then in June, a crisis erupted over health minister Zweli Mkhize and Ramaphosa again paused to wait for the outcome of an investigation on the matter. ..
