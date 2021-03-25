Features Liftoff: How to launch an airline in a pandemic How to start a low-cost airline in 90 days — during a pandemic, and in a national lockdown BL PREMIUM

In the depths of the Covid pandemic last year, Jonathan Ayache decided he wanted to do something different, he just hadn’t decided what. So after seven years at Uber — as part of the team that launched the ride-sharing business in SA, and later as head of operations for Sub-Saharan Africa — he left his job, intending to reflect on his next move.

Instead, he found himself as CEO of new local airline Lift...