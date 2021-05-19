National State gives sale and manufacture of electric vehicles the green light A new green paper on electric vehicles says SA should position itself at the forefront of advanced vehicle manufacturing to remain relevant BL PREMIUM

The government has officially committed itself to support the sale and manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs) in SA. A green paper published on Tuesday by the department of trade, industry and competition says the local motor industry must adopt the new technology or risk becoming irrelevant.

The green paper, accompanying the department’s 2021 budget vote, says SA should position itself “at the forefront of advanced vehicle and vehicle component manufacturing”. Failure to do so will damage not only the motor industry but also SA’s broader manufacturing base...