National

Drugs worth more than €60m seized in SA and Niger

Traffickers’ shipments are getting larger because of Covid-19 restrictions, says Interpol

17 May 2021 - 14:53 Aaron Ross
Picture: 123RF/ALEXANDER RATHS
Picture: 123RF/ALEXANDER RATHS

Dakar — Drugs with a street value of nearly €100m have been seized in operations in Africa and the Middle East, including two major busts that show how traffickers are packing larger loads into their shipments, Interpol said on Monday.

Interpol worked with customs and police officials from 41 countries for two operations in March and April that co-ordinated enforcement action at borders and other hotspots.

In Niger, authorities seized 17 tonnes of cannabis resin, worth about €30.5m, from warehouses in the capital, Niamey. The drugs, destined for Libya, represent the largest bust in the West African country’s history, Interpol said in a statement.

In SA, the police seized 973 cocaine bricks worth about €32m  from a fishing vessel and arrested 10 people, Interpol said. The police said the haul was one of SA’s largest.

About 287 people were arrested in those operations and other ones with smaller hauls over the two months, Interpol said.

Jan Drapal, the co-ordinator of Interpol’s drugs unit, said the seizures underscored how drug kingpins were sending larger shipments in response to Covid-19 travel restrictions and border closures, which have restricted their ability to more frequently move smaller quantities of drugs via individual couriers.

Increasing consumption in places such as Central and Eastern Europe and rising cocaine production in South America, both of which predate the pandemic, have also driven the move towards larger shipments, he told Reuters.

“They decided to bring as many drugs as possible at once,” Drapal said. “Recently we saw not only in Africa but also in other countries many record-breaking seizures. What was confirmed by this operation is that Covid-19 did not stop anything,” he said.

Africa, which is considered to be mostly a transit route for illegal drugs such as cocaine on the way from South America to Europe, has registered a series of record busts in recent years. Police in Cape Verde seized a record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from a ship in 2019. Gambian authorities seized nearly 3 tonnes in January from a shipment originating in Ecuador. 

Reuters

US nod for vaccine patent waiver a positive first step

While poor countries will not become manufacturing hubs overnight, the move could broaden supplier options
Opinion
1 week ago

West Virginia trial to start in opioid crisis ‘public nuisance’ case

AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health swamped a county with millions of doses of painkillers, according to the US state
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Both sides in Zuma arms deal trial ready for a ...
National
2.
State offers public servants 1.5% salary ...
National
3.
Medical aids to pay at least R300 a shot
National / Health
4.
Gauteng and Western Cape release lists of sites ...
National / Health
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: How the tender dice was loaded to ...
National

Related Articles

Increasing illegal roads clear path for Amazon deforestation in Colombia

World / Americas

Covid-19 and organised crime: counterfeit cures

Features

Cocaine traffickers shrug off global lockdown restrictions

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.