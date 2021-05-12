National Report energy deal corruption claims to authorities, urges Mabuza Deputy president says that instead of talking about Karpowership allegations they should be reported to law enforcement authorities BL PREMIUM

Allegations about corruption in the government’s conclusion of a 20-year electricity supply deal with Turkish-owned Karpowership SA — which the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) says could cost R218bn — should be reported to the law enforcement authorities so they can be investigated, deputy president David Mabuza said in parliament on Wednesday.

Under Karpowership’s deal, huge power ships will be moored in three SA harbours for 20 years...