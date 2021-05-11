LETTER: ANC needs to address its own corruption head on

The ANC has become synonymous with corruption, to the extent that some people join the movement thinking it is a ticket to looting and riches, instead of the party being the agent of change and the vehicle for development and prosperity in our society.

The appearance by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Zondo state-capture commission bears testimony that the movement has been complicit in wrongdoing and corruption. The ANC has a responsibility and moral obligation to deal with corruption in its ranks without fear or favour, regardless of how senior individuals may be within its ranks.

It is concerning that defenders of corruption and looting are prepared to hold the country to ransom to the extent that the ANC as governing party gets distracted discussing individuals instead of the serious issues that affect the country, including a pedestrian economy, the energy crisis, our slow vaccination programme, dilapidated rail infrastructure, the crisis at municipalities, water supply and many other issues that affect our communities.

The ANC national executive committee should be spending its time dealing with the abovementioned issues to come up with workable solutions coupled to realisable timeframes. Failure by the ANC to deal with corrupt elements within its ranks will signal the beginning of the end of this glorious movement of our people.

Mafika Siphiwe Mgcina

Via e-mail

