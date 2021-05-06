National Joburg Metrobus strike leaves 16,000 commuters stuck The City of Johannesburg’s bus company wants to resume operations as soon as possible, ‘but is unable to give a date at the moment’ BL PREMIUM

The City of Johannesburg’s Metrobus, which transports between 12,000 and 16,000 passengers a day, says it is exploring all available avenues to resume its services after employees downed tools from Monday demanding higher wages.

Workers aligned to the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of SA (Demawusa), an affiliate of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), are demanding a wage increase of 18%, well above the 3.2% inflation rate recorded in March and the 4.3% average the Reserve Bank expects for 2021...