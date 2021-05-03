National Avian flu detected on a second Gauteng farm The farm is under quarantine and the birds are being culled BL PREMIUM

SA’s poultry industry has been dealt another blow after the outbreak of avian flu on a second farm in Gauteng.

Industry body the SA Poultry Association (Sapa) said on Monday that the outbreak occurred on a broiler breeder farm on the East Rand of Johannesburg. The farm is under quarantine and the birds are being culled and disposed of under the supervision of the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development...