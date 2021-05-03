Avian flu detected on a second Gauteng farm
The farm is under quarantine and the birds are being culled
03 May 2021 - 11:28
SA’s poultry industry has been dealt another blow after the outbreak of avian flu on a second farm in Gauteng.
Industry body the SA Poultry Association (Sapa) said on Monday that the outbreak occurred on a broiler breeder farm on the East Rand of Johannesburg. The farm is under quarantine and the birds are being culled and disposed of under the supervision of the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development...
