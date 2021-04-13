Government should make spectrum tradable, says Free Market Foundation
Think-tank argues that delays could have been avoided if broadcasters had been allowed to sell spectrum holdings to operators
13 April 2021 - 19:49
A libertarian think-tank has called for a departure from the state-controlled auction system used to issue new spectrum, saying the radio frequencies should be freely tradable,
The high cost of electronic communication in SA has largely been blamed on a lack of competition and the “spectrum crunch”. Fixing this issue has become a key part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan, but its implementation has been delayed a number of times. ..
