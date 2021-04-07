Not easy to find assets offshore, but Sars is confident
Using data, artificial intelligence and working with overseas jurisdictions, tax evaders can run but they cannot hide, says the tax agency
07 April 2021 - 15:11
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is developing its capacity to identify assets — estimated at more than R400bn — that South Africans have accumulated abroad, commissioner Edward Kieswetter says.
He rejected the allegation that he was engaging in "scare tactics" in highlighting that Sars has established that SA taxpayers have assets of more than R400bn offshore...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now