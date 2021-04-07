National Not easy to find assets offshore, but Sars is confident Using data, artificial intelligence and working with overseas jurisdictions, tax evaders can run but they cannot hide, says the tax agency BL PREMIUM

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is developing its capacity to identify assets — estimated at more than R400bn — that South Africans have accumulated abroad, commissioner Edward Kieswetter says.

He rejected the allegation that he was engaging in "scare tactics" in highlighting that Sars has established that SA taxpayers have assets of more than R400bn offshore...