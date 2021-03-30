National SA to seek R120bn by 2030 for climate change initiatives The funding will form part of the country's drive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions BL PREMIUM

The government is seeking to obtain international support of about R120bn ($8bn) by 2030 to finance its fight against greenhouse gas emissions and make its economy less harmful to the environment.

SA, the world’s 12th-biggest producer of greenhouse gases, has committed itself to improving its target for reducing its projected emissions of the pollutants 28% by 2030...