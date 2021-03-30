SA to seek R120bn by 2030 for climate change initiatives
The funding will form part of the country's drive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
30 March 2021 - 19:55
The government is seeking to obtain international support of about R120bn ($8bn) by 2030 to finance its fight against greenhouse gas emissions and make its economy less harmful to the environment.
SA, the world’s 12th-biggest producer of greenhouse gases, has committed itself to improving its target for reducing its projected emissions of the pollutants 28% by 2030...
