National

NPA applies for leave to appeal Bongani Bongo acquittal

Bongo was on trial on a count of corruption for allegedly trying to bribe Eskom inquiry evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara

16 March 2021 - 18:40 Belinda Pheto
Former state security minister Bongani Bongo at the high court in Cape Town on February 15 2021. Picture: ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX
Former state security minister Bongani Bongo at the high court in Cape Town on February 15 2021. Picture: ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday that it had filed an application for leave to appeal the acquittal of former state security minister Bongani Bongo.

In a statement, the NPA said the acting director of public prosecutions, advocate Nicolette Bell, decided — “after careful consideration of the facts, the law and the legal principles applicable in dealing with applications of this nature” — to appeal the decision to acquit Bongo.

Bongo was on trial in the Western Cape High Court on a count of corruption for allegedly trying to bribe Eskom inquiry evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara to collapse parliament’s portfolio committee inquiry into the power utility’s affairs. 

On February 26, after the state closed its case — and without hearing evidence for the accused — judge president John Hlophe acquitted Bongo of all charges on the basis that the witnesses lacked credibility.

The NPA said it had filed the application for leave to appeal and also served papers on Bongo’s legal representatives.

“The state will request the court to reserve questions of law for the consideration of the Supreme Court of Appeal, as it avers that the trial court misdirected itself on the law related to corruption, the test to be applied when assessing the evidence of witnesses, the drawing of adverse inferences, use of previous consistent statements and the acceptance of the untested version of an accused person,” the NPA’s spokesperson in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, said in a statement.

TimesLIVE

Lobby group calls for Hlophe’s suspension

Freedom Under Law says judge president’s acquittal of MP was wrong
National
2 weeks ago

Former security minister Bongani Bongo cleared on bribery charge

Bongo called the case a conspiracy with a faction within the ANC believing he has ‘files of all the people who were spies in this country’
National
2 weeks ago

NICOLE FRITZ: The JSC is lost in Hlophe’s labyrinth

It is inexplicable that the commission has not recommended the suspension of the Western Cape judge president
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tembeka Ngcukaitobi implores Constitutional Court ...
National
2.
Opinion divided on King Goodwill Zwelithini’s ...
National
3.
Jacob Zuma must be jailed for his defiance, Zondo ...
National
4.
Students fired up after state digs in amid ...
National / Education
5.
Eskom to push ahead with maintenance despite ...
National

Related Articles

DA asks speaker to remove Bongani Bongo as committee chair

National

Hlophe lawyers go for broke as misconduct tribunal concludes

National

LETTER: The JSC may advise the president to suspend John Hlophe

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.