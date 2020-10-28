DA asks speaker to remove Bongani Bongo as committee chair
The ANC MP, who is facing two charges of corruption, is still chair of parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee
28 October 2020 - 14:10
UPDATED 28 October 2020 - 16:28
The DA has written to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise asking that ANC MP Bongani Bongo, who is facing two corruption charges, be urgently removed as chair of parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee.
Bongo and his brother, Sipho, are facing charges of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act in relation to land deals in Mpumalanga. They appeared in court on Wednesday and have been released on R10,000 bail.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now