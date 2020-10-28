National DA asks speaker to remove Bongani Bongo as committee chair The ANC MP, who is facing two charges of corruption, is still chair of parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee BL PREMIUM

The DA has written to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise asking that ANC MP Bongani Bongo, who is facing two corruption charges, be urgently removed as chair of parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee.

Bongo and his brother, Sipho, are facing charges of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act in relation to land deals in Mpumalanga. They appeared in court on Wednesday and have been released on R10,000 bail.