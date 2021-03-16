Hawks head tells parliament the elite unit is operating on less than 50% capacity

The boss of the elite Hawks investigating unit, Godfrey Lebeya, has painted a dire picture of its resourcing constraints, saying the unit is operating at less than 50% capacity.

The Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI), as the Hawks is formally known, is a critical cog in SA’s law enforcement wheel.

The unit investigates priority crimes for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to institute criminal prosecutions.

Lebeya addressed parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services on a joint report by the Hawks, the NPA and the Special Investigating Unit on Tuesday that dealt with updates relating to investigations into corruption at the state attorney and the master’s office and probes by the multidisciplinary fusion centre into Covid-19 corruption.

The committee also heard of severe capacity constraints in terms of forensic capabilities in the state, which was at this stage heavily reliant on private sector capacity.

When probed by DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach about the capacity constraints in law enforcement agencies, Lebeya told the committee that while the Hawks were getting 103 new personnel, it was still an interim measure.

He said the Hawks were operating on about 47% capacity and needed more resources even though the situation has improved.

The unit was moving towards ensuring it operated with a staff complement of 100% but this would take time, he said.

Breaking down the numbers, Lebeya said the DPCI has about 21,000 cases and had fewer than 2,000 investigators. He said the number was less than what they needed and that one case docket did not mean only one investigator was working on it.

Regarding the investigation of VBS Mutual Bank, from which more than R2bn was looted, more than 20 Hawks investigators were dealing with it.

Lebeya said the workload in general was more than they could speedily complete.

This highlights one of the main frustrations South Africans have — the slow pace of investigations and prosecutions in the country.

National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi said while they will never have enough resources, they have done a lot of work to ensure that prioritised cases have the necessary resources.

Touching specifically on the capacity constraints at the Hawks, Batohi emphasised that the NPA and the Hawks were “joined by the hip”.

“The capacitation of DPCI is critical for us to win the battle against corruption,” she said.

In terms of the NPA, she said major changes have been made to its strategic approach.

The focus was now exclusively on justice and accountability, which was not previously the case. “The focus is not on protecting people. The focus is on holding people — those most responsible — accountable for what has happened in our country,” she said.

This was a “hugely” important fundamental shift in the NPA. Batohi said there were challenges on an operational level but they were working hard to enhance the various methodologies.

Prioritisation of cases was important and there was at least sufficient resources and impetus for these.

