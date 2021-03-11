National Hawks make more arrests in VBS Mutual Bank scandal They include an MD of the bank responsible for retail; a former COO at the bank and CEO of Vele Investments, and an office bearer of a political party in Limpopo BL PREMIUM

The Hawks have made five more arrests in connection with the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank, more than two years since the release of a report into the country’s biggest banking scandal.

The elite crime-fighting unit said on Thursday that the arrests were made in early morning raids at various places in Gauteng and Limpopo. ..