Companies Steinhoff scandal a priority case, Hawks boss tells parliament Godfrey Lebeya says the Hawks have received more than 200 witness statements on the Steinhoff saga

Law enforcement agencies insisted on Wednesday that the Steinhoff saga was receiving priority amid concerns that the scandal-which first emerged about three years ago and is regarded as possibly the biggest case of corporate fraud in SA-continues to drag on without much progress or prosecutions.

Briefing parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on various corruption cases, Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said the directorate had received in excess of 200 witness statements on the Steinhoff saga, and the matter was one part of the top 10 priority cases.