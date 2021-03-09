Electoral law changes needed urgently, Motsoaledi tells MPs
Amendment bill has to be finalised before the upcoming local government polls, minister says
09 March 2021 - 19:13
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has urged parliament to urgently finalise changes to the legislation that govern elections before it goes into recess on March 23 as the amendments are needed for the local government elections to be held later this year.
“If it is not finalised before parliament goes into recess we will be on very, very dangerous grounds in terms of preparations for the local government elections,” the minister warned on Tuesday at a meeting of parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now