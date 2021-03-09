National Electoral law changes needed urgently, Motsoaledi tells MPs Amendment bill has to be finalised before the upcoming local government polls, minister says BL PREMIUM

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has urged parliament to urgently finalise changes to the legislation that govern elections before it goes into recess on March 23 as the amendments are needed for the local government elections to be held later this year.

“If it is not finalised before parliament goes into recess we will be on very, very dangerous grounds in terms of preparations for the local government elections,” the minister warned on Tuesday at a meeting of parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee...