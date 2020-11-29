Home affairs committee rejects IEC plan to test new voting method
Electoral Commission of SA indicated that it wants to test electronic voting in specified districts, but the committee rejects this for now
29 November 2020 - 16:44
Parliament’s home affairs committee has rejected a contentious legislative proposal by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) which would have enabled it to introduce alternative voting systems in specified voting districts.
The IEC’s intention for the proposed amendment to the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill was to allow it to test the introduction of electronic voting, but MPs resolved at a committee meeting on Friday that the relevant clauses in the bill were too vague and, since there was no urgency to them, should be held over to a later amendment bill to allow for further consultation...
