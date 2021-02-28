Local government is broken, but letting locals rule has risks

In December 2020, the high court in Mahikeng, the capital of the North West province, made a controversial order after finding that the Kgetlengrivier local municipality was in breach of its legal obligations. The municipality had failed to deliver water and sanitation. It had also failed to prevent environmental pollution in the towns of Koster and Swartruggens.

The court issued an interim order that the municipal manager be jailed for 90 days, unless the municipality urgently restored water services and stopped sewage flowing into the local rivers. It also ordered that, unless the municipality acted quickly, a local residents’ association take control of the water and sewerage systems. The state would then have to pay the residents for doing the municipality’s job.

Shortly afterwards, the residents took over delivery of water and sanitation and managed to restore both systems to working order. The municipality strongly objected to the take-over, but, in January, the court sided with the residents and endorsed their control of the services.

The remedies in the judgment were radical and unusual, but received positive press. Even the national government departments cited in the case seemed to agree that drastic action was necessary. They indicated they would abide by the court’s decision.

As with organised community efforts to assist with services in other small towns — examples include Delmas and Senekal — Kgetlengrivier’s residents have shown the power of a committed citizenry in channeling their rejection of government into action that benefits the broader community. Their conduct has been likened to a constructive kind of anarchy.

However, by endorsing their actions, the court essentially ordered the outsourcing of municipal service delivery to an unelected group of residents.

Moreover, it did so in a way that bypassed the usual legal processes. For instance, the court made no reference to the legal requirements for outsourcing municipal functions in the Municipal Systems Act. The same act prescribes structures through which residents can participate in local government affairs, which were also ignored.

What does this say about the state of the country’s constitutional democracy?