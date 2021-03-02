National Housing agency reported to Irba over financial irregularity in qualified audit Amount of a contract was allegedly reduced without approval of adjudication committee BL PREMIUM

The auditors of the troubled Housing Development Agency (HDA) have reported to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) an irregularity that they found during the course of an audit of the 2019/2020 financial statements.

Irba regulates the auditing profession...