Companies / Property Housing tenants encouraged to apply for rental leniency Residential renters cannot just stop paying their rent so should negotiate with landlords BL PREMIUM

Residential property companies have urged tenants to seek leniency from paying rent during the 21-day lockdown that may result in payment defaults.

SA is more than half-way through the lockdown imposed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 1,680 people locally and more than 1.38-million people worldwide. Only essential services may operate and South Africans have been ordered to work from home.