Housing tenants encouraged to apply for rental leniency
Residential renters cannot just stop paying their rent so should negotiate with landlords
07 April 2020 - 19:04
Residential property companies have urged tenants to seek leniency from paying rent during the 21-day lockdown that may result in payment defaults.
SA is more than half-way through the lockdown imposed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 1,680 people locally and more than 1.38-million people worldwide. Only essential services may operate and South Africans have been ordered to work from home.
