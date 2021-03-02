National Gauteng makes ‘compelling case’ to Ramaphosa over e-tolls Transport MEC says it has been stated clearly it is not correct for the province’s residents to be burdened with road tolls BL PREMIUM

The Gauteng provincial government says it has made a compelling case to President Cyril Ramaphosa, finance minister Tito Mboweni and his transport counterpart Fikile Mbalula that it is “not correct” for the province’s residents to pay e-tolls.

The SA National Roads Agency’s (Sanral’s) e-tolling project, launched in 2013 in a bid to improve the road network in the province, has largely been a failure as a result of low levels of compliance from motorists. The cash-strapped agency has had to shelve several projects due to a lack of funds as motorists and lobby groups resisted payment, saying it would raise the already high cost of living. ..