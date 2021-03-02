Gauteng makes ‘compelling case’ to Ramaphosa over e-tolls
Transport MEC says it has been stated clearly it is not correct for the province’s residents to be burdened with road tolls
02 March 2021 - 18:13
The Gauteng provincial government says it has made a compelling case to President Cyril Ramaphosa, finance minister Tito Mboweni and his transport counterpart Fikile Mbalula that it is “not correct” for the province’s residents to pay e-tolls.
The SA National Roads Agency’s (Sanral’s) e-tolling project, launched in 2013 in a bid to improve the road network in the province, has largely been a failure as a result of low levels of compliance from motorists. The cash-strapped agency has had to shelve several projects due to a lack of funds as motorists and lobby groups resisted payment, saying it would raise the already high cost of living. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now