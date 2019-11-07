Features What road ahead for e-tolls? With the national government at odds with the Gauteng administration over e-tolls, the future of the system is uncertain BL PREMIUM

E-tolls have no future in Gauteng. At least, that’s what Gauteng premier David Makhura said in his state of the province address in July, a scant two months after the ANC retained Gauteng by the skin of its teeth in the general elections.

Ahead of the polls, the ANC in the province resolved that e-tolls must be scrapped — a position Makhura himself repeated several times.