Cabinet to decide on e-tolls in two weeks’ time as unpaid fees hit R67bn

The cabinet will decide in two weeks’ time on a final option for dealing with e-tolls after considering seven options, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday.

The controversy over the payment of e-tolls as part of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) has raged for years with motorists refusing to pay the fees. Mbalula said the amount of unpaid fees now amounted to about R67bn.

A task team appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, including Mbalula, finance minister Tito Mboweni, Gauteng premier David Makhura and SA National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral), will consider the options on the table and submit a preferred option to the next cabinet meeting.

The idea will be to introduce a reconfigured e-toll scheme, Mbalula said at a media briefing to clear up the confusion over cabinet's position after a statement by Mboweni in his written speech on the medium-term budget policy statement in parliament on Wednesday. He said after considering several options to resolve the impasse over the GFIP, the government had decided to retain the user-pay principle.

“We need to build a culture of payment as government services can only be sustainable if all of us that can pay for services do so,” Mboweni said. However, in his oral delivery he said that consultations over e-tolls were continuing.

During a briefing to four parliamentary committees on the medium-term budget on Thursday, Mboweni reiterated this stance in response to comments by EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu, who insisted that motorists would not pay for e-tolls and that the authorities had no way to force them to do so.

“It is not going to happen,” Shivambu said.