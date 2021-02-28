Home affairs minister launches probe into permits issued since 2004
28 February 2021 - 16:38
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has appointed a team of experts to review several categories of permits and visas issued since May 2004, when the Immigration Act came into force, until December 2020 to determine if they were granted regularly.
All permanent residence permits, corporate permits (especially in the mining industry), study visas, work permits for professionals, citizen naturalisation and retirement visas issued over this period will be examined...
