Sars to target wealthy with undisclosed offshore investments
Skills base and technology infrastructure will be developed with a R3bn allocation in the budget
24 February 2021 - 19:57
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has announced the formation of a unit that will focus on wealthy individual taxpayers with complex financial arrangements.
The unit, to be known as the high-wealth individual taxpayer segment, will initially be co-located with the large-business and international segment...
