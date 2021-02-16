Economy

WATCH: What will be inside the 2021 budget?

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about to expect from budget 2021

16 February 2021 - 09:10 Business Day TV
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has a tough balancing act ahead of him.

He is set to present the country’s spending plan next week, which comes amid weak economic growth and as the state needs to fund the Covid-19 vaccine programme.

Business Day TV spoke to Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel, about his expectations.​

Or listen to the full audio:

