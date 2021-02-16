News Leader
WATCH: What will be inside the 2021 budget?
16 February 2021 - 09:10
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has a tough balancing act ahead of him.
He is set to present the country’s spending plan next week, which comes amid weak economic growth and as the state needs to fund the Covid-19 vaccine programme.
Business Day TV spoke to Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel, about his expectations.
Or listen to the full audio:
