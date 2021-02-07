Western Cape-US trade and investment partnership bears fruit
It will strengthen the economic collaboration between the two
07 February 2021 - 18:27
The Western Cape provincial government and the US consulate-general in Cape Town have launched a trade and investment partnership to build on the economic relationship between the two.
The US is the top foreign direct investor in the Western Cape with bilateral trade valued at about R17bn annually...
