National / Health Western Cape to start Covid-19 vaccination by February 15 BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape plans to begin administering its first Covid-19 vaccines to public and private sector health-care workers by February 15, a senior health official said on Thursday.

The first 1-million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine procured by the national government from the Serum Institute of India (SII) arrived in SA on Monday, and provinces are now pressing ahead with their plans for getting their share of the shots to front-line health-care workers as quickly as possible. The government is expecting a further 500,000 doses of SII’s Covishield vaccine later in February...