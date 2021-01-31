National Opposition casts huge doubt on SA vaccine strategy Population immunity in SA might never be achieved, says DA BL PREMIUM

The vagueness about the government’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy and its failure to secure sufficient doses within a reasonable time violates its obligations set out in the constitution, the DA has argued in court papers.

The opposition party on Friday lodged an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court seeking a declarator that government’s conduct in procuring vaccines and its preparation for the rollout violated several constitutional provisions, such as the right to access to health-care services...