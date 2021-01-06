India opens door to vaccine exports, but SA status still unclear

The Serum Institute of India (SII), which is a manufacturer of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, said on Tuesday that it would honour its contract to supply the Covax initiative as well as existing agreements with other countries.

This follows a statement by the company’s CEO, Adar Poonawalla, over the weekend that the Indian government had placed a ban on exports for two months while the needs of India’s vulnerable population were met.

SA’s only firm commitment for a vaccine is via Covax — a pooled global initiative to provide equitable access to vaccines — with delivery expected in the second quarter of the year.

But SA health authorities had also been on the verge of tying up a separate deal with the SII for 1.4-million vaccines for health workers for delivery in January. As this agreement has not been finalised, it is not yet clear whether it will still be secured. Department of health officials are in dialogue with Indian government officials. The department has not yet responded to a query about the outcome.

In an interview with the BBC on Tuesday evening, Poonawalla said that it was only restricted from making sales to the private market but could still supply government vaccination programmes globally. It would also honour existing contracts with Morocco, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, he said.

patonc@businesslive.co.za