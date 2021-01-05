National Hopes dashed for early health worker vaccine The Indian deal for the AstraZeneca vaccine is now in jeopardy with high-level talks being held BL PREMIUM

SA’s best hope of securing an early vaccine for health workers hangs in the balance after a decision by the Indian government to bar the export of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine until it has inoculated hundreds of millions of its own citizens.

SA, which has been left behind in the global vaccine race, had been confident until Monday that it had reached an agreement with the Serum Institute of India to procure 1.4-million doses for health workers. At a briefing on Sunday evening, health minister Zweli Mkhize said he was confident that SA would have its first vaccines in January, but did not name the supplier...