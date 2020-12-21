Zondo to apply for further extension for state capture commission
21 December 2020 - 09:46
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is to apply for a further three-month extension for his commission of inquiry into state capture which is presently due to be concluded at the end of March 2021.
The extension is likely to take the cost of the commission to more than R1bn, making it the most costly probe in democratic SA. In July it was disclosed in parliament that it had by then cost R700m...
