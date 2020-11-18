IDC bent over backwards in settlement with Moyo’s NMT Capital
18 November 2020 - 19:40
Court papers involving the litigation between the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and an investment holding company cofounded by former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo reveals the extraordinary lengths the industrial financier went to when it agreed to a settlement with its embattled borrower.
The details call into question whether the state-owned company is operating on commercial terms when attempting to recover the money it says it is owed.
