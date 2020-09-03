Money & Investing Regrets, Old Mutual has a few I did it my way, Peter Moyo might say, but holding onto a Nedbank stake is proving costly BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual must be kicking itself for refusing to unbundle its full controlling stake in Nedbank.

The then CEO, Peter Moyo, insisted on keeping a 20% holding in 2018 when the life assurer handed the rest of the shares to investors. The result is that in its half-year results to June, released this week, Old Mutual took a swingeing R8.5bn impairment through its income statement due to the 60% fall in Nedbank’s share price this year.