National Tourism back in full swing as SA opens its borders Lockdown regulations will also be amended to allow for the normal trading hours of alcohol BL PREMIUM

In a huge boost for tourism SA's will be opening its borders to all countries allowing all parts of the economy to return to full operation.

The tourism industry, which accounted for about 9% of GDP and supported more that 1-million jobs, was one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 lockdown.