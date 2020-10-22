National ANC to discipline Khusela Diko and Bandile Masuku over PPE corruption claims The two government officials will face the ANC’s provincial disciplinary committee over allegations related to Covid-19 contracts BL PREMIUM

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku will face the ANC’s provincial disciplinary committee over allegations related to Covid-19 corruption.

On Thursday, the Gauteng ANC announced that it had been decided that the two would appear before the committee and step aside from all organisational activities.