ANC to discipline Khusela Diko and Bandile Masuku over PPE corruption claims
The two government officials will face the ANC’s provincial disciplinary committee over allegations related to Covid-19 contracts
22 October 2020 - 16:27
Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku will face the ANC’s provincial disciplinary committee over allegations related to Covid-19 corruption.
On Thursday, the Gauteng ANC announced that it had been decided that the two would appear before the committee and step aside from all organisational activities.
